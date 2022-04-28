Lagos State Government rallies stakeholders for Comprehensive Schools Programme — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has said the state’s Comprehensive Schools Programme was set up to keep prospective school dropouts in school by including top quality vocational training to regular academic curricular.

She said two months ago, the Lagos State Government, working with partners in the organised private sector and non-governmental agencies, came up with what it believed was a winning formula: a programme that addressed the high rate of attrition in its public secondary schools.

She said the pilot phase was launched in 20secondary schools across the state’s six Education Districts and covers categories such as Agriculture; Tech and Digital Skills; Beauty and Events; Building and construction; Media and Entertainment.

“Much work still has to be put in by all concerned because we can’t be happy with the number of our children dropping out of school,” Adefisayo said.

Recalling her encounter with a yam seller when she worked as…