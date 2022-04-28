NCC puts cybercrime losses in Nigeria at $500m, sets to implement DMS | The Guardian Nigeria News

Claims counterfeit devices pose danger to national security, QoS

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that cybercrime remains one of the dangers of digital transformation in Nigeria and across the globe.



NCC noted that while the opportunities a digitally literate population pose economically, socially, and developmentally are immeasurable, conversely, the risks posed, especially coupled with a youth unemployment rate estimated by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) at about 45 per cent, are severe.

It noted: “We report that cybercrime alone, one of such risks, contributes to 0.08 per cent of the GDP loss, about $500 million. Tax evasion, terrorism, and health and safety violations are other risks associated with an increasingly digitally literate, mobile dependent economy. All these potential risks necessitate the need to have adequate tools and resources, backed by conscientious regulatory measures, to manage the growing mobile…