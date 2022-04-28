Nigeria declares two-day holidays for Workers Day, Eid-il-Fitr





The Federal Government, (FG), has declared Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd May 2022 as public holidays to mark this year’s Workers Day and Eid-il-Fitr celebrations. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday While congratulating workers across the country […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper