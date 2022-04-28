NSITF tasks NLC,TUC, NECA on healthy, safe workplaces





Dr Michael Akabogu, the Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has called on stakeholders to ensure Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) standards in workplaces in the country. Akabogu made the call on Thursday in Abuja while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of a road walk organised to mark the 2022 World Day […]

