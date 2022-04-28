Police arrest 21 commercial motorcyclists for allegedly killing NDLEA personnel | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested 21 commercial motorcyclists who allegedly killed a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) personnel on April 18, in Karu.

Mr Adesina Soyemi, Commissioner of Police in the state, said this on Thursday in Lafia, while parading the suspects alongside 29 others arrested for allegedly committing various criminal offences.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer, New Karu Division, had on April 18, at about 9:30 p.m., received a distress call that commercial motorcyclists attacked an NDLEA personnel and were about to set his house ablaze.

Soyemi said upon receipt of the information, the DPO, Anti-Cultism unit and a crack-team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, swiftly mobilised to the scene at Koroduma, One man village.

He said the police on arrival at the scene, found the victim in the pool of his blood and rushed him to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead.

The commissioner of…