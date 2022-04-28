Power sector: FG sinks more funds despite low performance | The Guardian Nigeria News

• FEC approves multi-billion naira contracts for electricity supply

• NERC speaking for DisCos, a misplaced priority – Stakeholders

• Repeated grid collapse pushes FG to revive $2.3b power deal

• Experts seek involvement of states in DisCos, GenCos

• ‘Banks will take over all DisCos, just a matter of time’

To boost electricity supply, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, again approved multi-billion naira contracts for the power sector yesterday.

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, while briefing State House correspondents, said all three memos presented by his ministry scaled through, adding that the approvals were for the purchase of major electricity transmission equipment.

According to him, the cost of the projects, which includes procurement of power transformers and construction of 260km transmission line in Kebbi State, will cost N21.7 billion.

He also disclosed that the Council approved a contract of N853.25 million…