Ronaldo salvages point for Man Utd against Chelsea | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chelsea edged towards securing their place in next season’s Champions League despite failing to make the most of their dominance in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Thursday.

Marcos Alonso’s opener was quickly cancelled out by Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the third-placed Blues eight points clear of Tottenham in fifth in the Premier League with five games remaining.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick had already given up hope of the Red Devils climbing into the top four and a point leaves them still five points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal having played two games more.

Rangnick’s ill-fated time at Old Trafford could be cut short with reports he is set to take over as Austria manager rather than take up a two-year consultancy role.

Erik ten Hag has already been recruited as United manager for next season, but again there was little sign of encouragement for the Ajax boss from another limp performance.

Ownership issues also hang over the club on a night when the United fans…