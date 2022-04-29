British tycoon Ratcliffe makes $5.3 billion bid for Chelsea — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

British businessman Jim Ratcliffe has made a £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) offer to buy Premier League club Chelsea, his company Ineos said on Friday.

The club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the Blues up for sale on March 2 before being sanctioned the following week by the British government over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The lengthy sale was believed to be close to a conclusion, with New York bank the Raine Group — handling the process for Abramovich — reported to be set to announce their preferred bidder.

But Ratcliffe has now thrown his hat into the ring, with a bid that would mean £1.75 billion of investment into Chelsea over 10 years while a further £2.5 billion has been committed to a charitable trust to support victims of the war in Ukraine.

It has been reported that Ratcliffe’s offer is the biggest so far for the London club.

Ratcliffe founded chemicals company Ineos, which is known for its sponsorship of British cycling’s Team Ineos.

The…