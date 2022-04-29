Burna Boy Confirms ‘Love, Damini’ Album Release Date | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 29 April 2022 |

1:06 pm African Giant Burna Boy has confirmed July 2nd as the release date for his new album Love, Damini. Real name Damini Ogulu, the singer finally teased the new album in a video asking fans to pre-save the date which also doubles as his birthday. Remember that earlier this week, the Twice As Tall singer hinted at his album’s…

