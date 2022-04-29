Casual workers ground activities at Warri Refinery | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hundreds of casual workers at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) grounded activities at the facility on Thursday over the company’s failure to regularise their appointments.

The protesters, some of whom had served the company for about 28 years demanded the immediate regularisation of their appointments from casual to regular employees.

They also demanded salary increment, payment of all outstanding allowances, better working conditions and improved welfare among others.

Some of them demanded for outright payoffs, alleging that the management of the NNPC, the supervisory agency had refused to yield to their demand for regularisation over the years.

Some held tree branches while others wielded placards with different inscriptions expressing their misgivings.

“No conversion, no quick fix,’’ “15 years to 27 years of slavery must stop,’’ “NNPC, stop technical lies,’’ “Warri, Kaduna, Port Harcourt Refineries must work,’’…