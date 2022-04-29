Hear from Leading Industry Thought Leaders at Securex West Africa International Exhibition and Conference | The Guardian Nigeria News

LAGOS, Nigeria, 28 April 2022, /African Media Agency (AMA)/- With just two weeks to go until Securex West Africa returns, here’s an insight into what you can expect at this year’s event.

As the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors there really is no better place to get up to speed with the industry trends and source the latest products on the market. With over 100 industry suppliers represented, from 15 countries and an impressive line-up of over 70 speakers it’s certainly an event not to be missed.

Securex West Africa International Exhibition and Conference takes place at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from 10th – 12th May 2022.

Across the three days of the exhibition there are various conferences taking place that will focus on different sectors of the industry. On Tuesday 10th May the focus will be on Protecting Critical National Infrastructure with keynote addresses from Dr….