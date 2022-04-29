I was surprised l was nominated as Buhari’s running mate in 2015–Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday night said the news of his nomination as running mate to then-candidate Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2015 presidential election came to him as a surprise.

Prof Osinbajo was speaking at a breaking of fast in his Aguda residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he hosted State House Correspondents to a breaking of fast (Iftar).

Osinbajo, a professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is one of over 10 people seeking to be the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he was working on a case of a defection of a federal lawmaker at the Supreme Court when he learned of his nomination.

“I was working on the case at Peniel Apartments in Abuja on December 18, 2014, when at about 1 a.m. in the morning, I received a call from Rauf Aregbesola that they were coming to Lagos to pick me,” Osinbajo said.

“I said I was in Abuja. He said ‘good because you have been nominated as the…