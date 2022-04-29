James Corden Leaves ‘The Late Late Show’ In 2023 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

30 Oct 2020
Wizkid has released his much-anticipated album “Made In Lagos” today at 12:11 AM, Nigerian time. The release was meant to be earlier, however, due to the #EndSARS protest, the release was delayed. Wizkid, also known as Starboy, has one of the largest fanbases and they constantly support his music. Since the release of this album,…
12 Nov 2020
Sam Smith has revealed they made the decision to come out as non-binary after a private message intended for their family was leaked to the press. The Grammy and Oscar-winning star, who just released their third album, Love Goes, told fans in an Instagram post in September last year that “after a lifetime of being…
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper