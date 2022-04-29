Justin Bieber Releases New Single ‘Honest’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 29 April 2022 |

Justin Bieber has released a new single, Honest, featuring rapper Don Toliver.

This is Bieber’s second single of the year after Holy.

The music video directed by Cole Bennett shows snowbound Bieber and Toliver as they lose their way.

As the music video for Honest begins, Bieber is seen in a bright coral-coloured ski mask, with only his eyes and mouth…