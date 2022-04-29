NSCDC, Army arrest six-man rail line vandals in Enugu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu have arrested a six-man gang specialising in vandalising rail line tracks in Enugu State.

NSCDC spokesman in Enugu, CSC Denny Manuel, stated on Thursday that the vandals were rounded up by joint operatives at Ubahu community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He stated that the suspects gave their names as follows Zakari Ishaka (25); Amadu Danladi (40); Abdulkareem Haruna (19); Ousman Idris (19); Musa Hamza (23) and Arma Yau Magaji (42).

He added that the vandals were arrested on April 22.

“The suspects were arrested after a sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering.

“They were arrested while conveying vandalised railway slippers belonging to the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Eastern District, Enugu, in a truck with registration number BSA 189 XA.

“The suspects were arrested with the help of troops of the Nigerian Army following…