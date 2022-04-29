PDP panel disqualifies two presidential aspirants





Two unnamed presidential aspirants were disqualified on Friday from contesting the presidential primary by a panel set up by the People’s Democratic Party. The primary election will be held in May. The chairman of the committee and former President of the Nigerian Senate, David Mark, said those disqualified did not meet the criteria for participation […]

