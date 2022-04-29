Pope vows new start in fight against clerical sex abuse | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pope Francis said Friday changes to an advisory body on preventing sexual abuse represented a fresh start in the fight against paedophile priests, but conceded “much remains to be done”.

The pope in March moved the Commission for the Protection of Minors into the Vatican’s powerful doctrine office, which oversees the church’s investigations of abuse cases, in a bid to give it the institutional power critics said it was lacking.

The reform “marks a new beginning”, the 85-year-old told commission members at the conclusion of their plenary meeting Friday.

It also signalled a further push in the pope’s efforts to restore trust in the Catholic Church over a scourge which has plagued it globally.

He ordered the commission to draw up a “reliable” annual report on the church’s initiatives on protecting minors, which he said was essential for “transparency and accountability”, and he hoped would “provide a clear audit of our progress in this effort”.

“Without…