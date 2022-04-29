Tom Cruise Returns In ‘Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One’ — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
29 April 2022 |
6:19 am
Mission: Impossible 7 has received its official title Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One.
The film’s title was revealed during Paramount’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday.
This announcement was made by Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise in a pre-recorded message filmed on a red aeroplane from the South African set of…
Source: Guardian Newspaper