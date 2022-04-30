Athletes to face major test in Abuja, Awka — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• AFN’s Trials For Home-based Stars Ends In Lagos

To assemble a formidable athletics squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Team Nigeria has concluded plans to stage two more athletics trials for home-based stars in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Awka, Anambra State.

The Second All-Comers Competition, which was organised by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), to select home-based athletes to camp ahead of the Africa Senior Athletics Championship in Mauritius ended at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, yesterday with the athletes showing classic feats.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, the Coordinator of Team Nigeria for the Commonwealth Games, Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, stated that there was the need to further test the athletes’ ability so as to get the best legs for the Commonwealth Games in England.

“This AFN’s trials are basically for home-based athletes,” Alli said. “Some of our top…