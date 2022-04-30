Blasts cut power to millions in Afghanistan ahead of Eid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Millions of people across 11 provinces in Afghanistan faced blackouts on Saturday after two power transmission towers were blown up just west of the capital Kabul, authorities said.

The outages come ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Two pylons in the province of Parwan were bombed late on Friday, cutting off electricity to the capital and neighbouring provinces.

“The enemies… have blown up two electricity pylons with bombs,” Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for the state-run DABS electricity company, said in a video statement.

Five teams from the firm have been deployed to carry out repairs, he added.

“The pylons are installed on top of mountains and our teams are trying to fix them,” Maiwandi said.

Temporary repairs would be performed to partially restore power by Saturday night before a full restoration of the towers can be completed in two weeks, he added.

Police said two suspects have been arrested over the…