Bodies with hands tied found in Ukraine as Russia shells east | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ukrainian police on Saturday reported finding three bodies with their hands tied behind their backs as Russia continued shelling the east and Washington slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “depravity”.

The bodies were found on Friday in a pit near Bucha, a town close to Kyiv that has become synonymous with allegations of Russian war crimes.

“The victims’ hands were tied, cloths were covering their eyes and some were gagged. There are traces of torture on the corpses, the Kyiv region police said in a statement on Saturday.

All three men had been shot in the ear, it said.

Ukraine also reported that Russian shelling on Kharkiv, the country’s second biggest city, and in the eastern Donbas region had killed one person and injured 12 more.

“The situation in the Kharkiv region is tough. But our military, our intelligence, have important tactical success,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest televised address.

Ukrainian forces said they had…