





Teenage basketball prodigy Nosa Okunbo may not presently share the same passion as his father – the late business mogul and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa ‘Hosa’ Okunbo – but he is certainly a chip off the old block after bagging the Burj CEO and the Euroknowledge Youth Advocacy awards respectively. His father, the late Captain Okunbo […]

The post Burj CEO, EuroKnowledge awards thrill basketball prodigy Nosa Okunbo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper