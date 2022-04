A court in eSwatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy where homosexuality is still banned, has rejected a bid by the country’s leading LGBTQ rights group for official recognition, the group said Saturday. The judges “continually state that the organisation wants to sell sex to the public. This is nowhere found in the mandate and vision of […]

The post eSwatini court refuses to recognise LGBTQ group appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper