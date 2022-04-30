Guinea forum proposes transition period of up to 52 months | The Guardian Nigeria News

Guinea’s army-dominated government announced Friday that a political forum had proposed a transition period of between 18 and 52 months before staging elections.

In April, the government launched an “inclusive consultation framework” designed to discuss restoring civilian rule after last year’s military coup in the West African state.

Regional bloc ECOWAS had set Monday as a deadline for putting forward an “acceptable” transition timetable or risk economic and financial sanctions.

Guinea’s ruling military junta had let the deadline pass, however, asking the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for more time for consultations to continue.

At the close of the conference in the capital Conakry, Territorial Administration Minister Mory Conde said that “all the participants” had suggested transition periods ranging from 18 to 52 months.

He added that the junta and representatives from civil society and politics will decide the transition…