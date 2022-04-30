Soludo seeks establishment of Bayern Academy in Anambra | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo has urged Bayern Munich FC of Germany to consider establishing an Academy in Anambra as part of an effort to deepen the game of football in Nigeria.

Soludo made the request while welcoming the Bayern Munich technical team who were in the state for the National Youth Cup on Saturday.

The governor who spoke through Tony Oli, chairman of Anambra Sports Development Commission, said the state was happy to have provided a good football stadium which qualified the state to play host for the programme.

He said Anambra was home to football and promised to provide the enabling environment for a successful outing while expressing hope that youths from the state would make the final 10 players that would be selected for nurturing.

“Anambra has a rich history in football, we have the talent and we have the facility, so we are calling on Bayern Munich to consider establishing an academy here in Anambra, because we will like to continue to have you.

“Just tell us what…