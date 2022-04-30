





DU RUOGANG: Astute Professional, Repositioning Nigeria As A Regional Hub In Maritime Business, Through Lekki Deep Sea Port Mr. Du Ruogang, the Chief Executive Director/Managing Director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), promoters of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, is one of the extraordinary leaders leading the charge to reposition Nigeria as a regional […]

The post The Guardian’s special focus and Nigeria’s most impactful and award-winning CEOS in 2021: Part 3 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper