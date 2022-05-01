EU demands ‘proper answer’ over detained staffer in China | The Guardian Nigeria News

The European Union has demanded a “proper answer” from Chinese authorities over the arrest of a local employee at its Beijing mission who has been held for eight months.

The EU Delegation in China staffer was detained by police in September 2021, the bloc confirmed in an emailed statement.

“Despite multiple requests on our side to the Chinese authorities, we have so far not been informed neither of the allegation(s) nor of the specific charges,” EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

“We will continue enquiring until we get a proper answer.”

Massrali added the EU was “concerned for his well-being”.

French newspaper Le Monde originally reported an IT department employee identified as An Dong was arrested on suspicion of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a vague charge often used to stifle dissent that carries a maximum of five years’ imprisonment.

The EU had sent three written communiques to Chinese authorities demanding further…