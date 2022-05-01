Worker’s Day: Lagos NLC endorses Gov. Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State chapter, has assured the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of their utmost support in his bid to get a second term in office.

NLC Chairman in Lagos state, Ms Agnes Sessi gave the assurance in her address at the Worker’s Day Commemoration on Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event with the theme: “Labour Politics And New Quest For Good Governance And Development In Nigeria” has in attendance, members of the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

According to Sessi, this year’s workers day is a unique one as it coincides with Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

She commended Sanwo-Olu for being the first state to implement the payment of minimum wage to the workers.

She, however, noted that the harsh economic conditions had already eroded the euphoria of the minimum wage.

The NLC Lagos chairman lamented the high cost of transportation fares, foodstuff and house rents…