Bestiality: Police launch manhunt for lady in viral video | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lady begs for forgiveness

The Nigeria Police high command has launched a manhunt for a lady who allegedly had sex with a dog.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said posting bestiality videos online won’t be tolerated.

Adejobi also vowed that the police would apprehend the lady in the viral video.

“I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in unnatural offences (including bestiality) and post same online,” Adejobi said.

“We want to urge you to give us any useful information on how to get these ladies. We need to fish them out.”

However, Veegodess, the lady who went viral for saying she had sex with a dog for 1.7 million has come out to debunk the news in another video on Instagram.

Veegodess, who made a viral TikTok video claiming she had sex with a dog for N1.7million, has cried out that it was just “to catch cruise,” stating that her boyfriend has now broken up with her.

She posted two more videos in…