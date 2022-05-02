Eid-El-Fitri: Ikpeazu extols Muslims in Abia for harmonious coexistence | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has extolled Muslims in the state for maintaining harmonious coexistence and peace in the state.

Ikpeazu made the commendation in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Onyebuchi Ememanka, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Monday in Umuahia.

Ikpeazu urged them to pray for the sustenance of peace and security in the country.

The governor described the Ramadan Fasting period as one of the pillars of the Islamic Religion and congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the successful completion of the exercise.

Ikpeazu charged them to make the lessons of the Ramadan a significant part of their daily living.

According to him, the Ramadan is synonymous with the lessons of sacrifice, forbearance, tolerance, self control, love for others and peace.

Ikpeazu added that these tenets were essential factors required for a united and peaceful state and nation.

He commended Muslim’s in the state for being law…