France urges Chad not to delay peace dialogue | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) This handout file photo released by the Chad Presidential Palace on April 27, 2021 shows General Mahamat Idriss Deby, Chad’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) leader, delivering a message at the presidential palace in N’Djamena. – A year ago, the Chadian army announced that Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who had ruled the country for 30 years, had been killed on the front line by the rebellion. On April 20, 2021, his son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, a 37-year-old general, was proclaimed head of a junta and president of the transitional republic. (Photo by Brahim ADJI / Tchad Presidential Palace / AFP)