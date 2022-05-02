JCI calls for improved conditions for remote workers, end to ASUU strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Junior Chamber International has called on employers to improve the working conditions of remote workers, as millions of people celebrate International Labour Day all over the world.

Olawale Bakare, the president of JCI in Nigeria, said the government must find a way to end the weeks-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

“This year’s workers’ day is a good opportunity to lend a voice in unity, demanding for improved labour rights and to request safe working conditions,” Bakare said in a statement.

“Employers should grow from the antique mentality of profitability to the new idea of humanity and growth. Employees are the most critical stakeholders in the success of any organization.”

Bakare urged employers in Nigeria to embrace changing work culture, noting that the concept of working 8-5 pm within the confines of an office is giving way to remote work culture.

He advised that remote working did not mean workers would always be at the beck…