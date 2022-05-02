Johnny Depp Lost $22.5 Million Payday For 6th 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Movie





Johnny Depp’s agent has testified that the actor lost a $22.5million deal for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film following Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed. According to the talent agent, the fallout from Heard’s piece had a ‘catastrophic’ impact on Depp’s career. On Monday, Jack Whigham, Depp’s talent manager from Creative Artists Agency, testified about the […]

