Leadership Tussle: Ebonyi Govt orders election for Abakaliki Rice Mills Association | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has ordered a fresh election to be conducted for the Abakaliki Rice Mill Owners Association of Nigeria (ARMOAN) to end its leadership crisis.

This is contained in press statement issued in Abakaliki on Monday by Dr Stephen Odoh, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and made available to newsmen.

According to Odoh, the directive followed the need to end lingering leadership tussle that had rocked the association and the desire by the governor to restore peace in the body.

The statement read: “Following the lingering leadership dispute in the Rice Mill Owners Industrial Association of Nigeria, Abakaliki chapter, His Excellency, the governor has directed for an election in the association.

“He has directed that the responsible Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government should put machineries in motion to ensure that a free, fair, and credible election is organised to usher in a democratically elected leadership for the Rice Mill…