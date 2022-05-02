Tory Lanez Temporarily Detained At Las Vegas Airport — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 02 May 2022 |

9:28 pm Tory Lanez was temporarily detained at a Las Vegas airport after marijuana was allegedly found on him by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents. According to TMZ, the rapper was reportedly detained at the travel hub in the early hours of Sunday morning when authorities found a large amount of weed in his bag. However, Lanez…

