Ugwuanyi, Uzodimma salute Muslims at Eid el-Fitr | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Urge commitment to love, peace, unity

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has called on Muslims and, indeed, all Nigerians to continue to pray fervently to God for peace, security, unity and progress of the country.

Ugwuanyi, who made the call in his Sallah Message, congratulated Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor wished the Muslim faithful the blessings and guidance of Allah, urging Nigerians to embrace peace, love, tolerance and sacrifice, which are the exemplary virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

He, therefore, prayed for a peaceful and pleasant celebration, stressing that the significance of the Islamic event towards the enhancement of peace, security, unity and progress of the nation is enduring.

SIMILARLY, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has sent his warm felicitations to all fathers as they mark this year’s Fathers Day celebration.

He has also sent congratulatory messages to Muslims in the country as they mark their Eid el-Fitr…