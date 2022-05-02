





The University of Dundee has been given a 5 Star rating by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the international higher education specialists. QS Stars is a rating system that provides a detailed look at higher education institutions across the world, focusing on specific topics such as teaching strength, graduate employability, facilities, inclusiveness and innovation. Dundee achieved the […]

The post University given 5 Star rating by QS appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper