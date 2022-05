The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi chapter has urged citizens across the country to elect credible and good leaders in the 2023 elections. Mr Ikechukwu Nwafor, the State Chairman of the NLC, made the call at a news conference in Abakaliki on Monday. Nwafor said that the briefing was part of the activities marking the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper