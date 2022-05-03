Akeredolu opposes APC's plan to throw contests for presidential ticket open





Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu said he opposes the plans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to produce a presidential candidate outside the southern region of Nigeria. Akeredolu, who serves as the chairman of Nigeria’s Southern Governors Forum, said the party’s decision is devoid of equity. “It is the turn of the Southern region to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper