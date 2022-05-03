Champions League win would ‘change narrative’ around City, says De Bruyne | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kevin De Bruyne says winning the Champions League would “change the narrative” around Manchester City as they prepare for the second leg of their semi-final against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s go into Wednesday’s match in Spain with a 4-3 lead after a thrilling first leg, seeking to reach the final for the second consecutive season.

City have been the dominant force in English football over the past decade but have never been crowned European champions despite the transformation of the club under their wealthy Abu Dhabi owners.

Belgium international De Bruyne said winning the trophy would “change the perspective from outside” Premier League leaders City, who lost last year’s final to Chelsea.

“As a player, you want to win the trophies and you want this one,” he said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“I think the fact that we’ve been fighting for it for numerous years and been to the latter stages means we’ve been doing really well.”

