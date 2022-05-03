Experts harp on police role in criminal justice administration | The Guardian Nigeria News

Legal experts have emphasised the role of the police in the successful implementation of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act, 2015.



They held that for the law to be successfully implemented, the police have a great role to play as expected of them by the Act.



They, therefore, maintained that the Police must acquaint themselves with the relevant provisions of the Act, as it relates to the body.



Speaking at a workshop organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation, titled, “The role of the Nigerian Police in the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and Compliance with Principles of Human Rights in Law Enforcement”, the chairman, NBA Institute of Continuing Legal Education, Tobenna Erojikwe, said it is a thing of joy to enlighten the police on the provisions of the ACJA.



In his opening remarks, Erojikwe said the collaboration with MacArthur Foundation has been going on…