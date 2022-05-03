



A coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs) under the auspices of Concerned Nigeria Citizens for Power Shift to the South have urged all political parties to consider what will retain the unity of the country and zone presidency to southern states come 2023. The convener of the coalition, Femi Osabinu who stated this during a […]

The post Failure to consider southern presidency will divide Nigeria – Coalition warns APC, PDP, others appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper