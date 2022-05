Johnny Depp’s agent Jack Whigham, who testified that the actor lost a $22.5million deal for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film following Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed, has listed Depp’s compensation for several other films he made in 2017. He said he received $8 million for “City of Lies,” $10 million for Murder on the Orient […]

