Yul Edochie’s Second Wife Hints At Telling Her Side Of The Story — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 02 May 2022 |

11:00 pm Judy Austin Moghalu, second wife to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has revealed that she might be ready to tell her side of the story. The actress hinted at this in an Instagram Live, noting that she was surprised that many people loved her. According to her, she had received several warm messages from fans globally.…

Judy Austin Moghalu, second wife to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has revealed that she might be ready to tell her side of the story.

The actress hinted at this in an Instagram Live, noting that she was surprised that many people loved her.

According to her, she had received several warm messages from fans globally.

Speaking on the story that brought her to the limelight, the actress…