Buhari describes beheading of soldiers as barbaric, unacceptable | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Army, the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew, who were brutally murdered by terrorists.

The deceased soldiers were beheaded after being shot by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army.

The corpses were inhumanely treated and gleefully posted on social media platforms.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu on Wednesday in Abuja, said he joined fellow citizens in expressing deep sense of shock over the unfortunate incident.

Buhari, who condemned the barbarism of the perpetrators of the incident and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents, described it as alien to all cultures and civilizations.

He, therefore, directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of the barbaric…