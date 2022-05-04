



Former governor of Edo state and former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, Wednsday, joined the growing number of people who are interested President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Oshiomhole promised to reposition Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development. He listed job creation, improvement of healthcare facilities, security and […]

The post Former APC national chairman Oshiomhole joins race to succeed Buhari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper