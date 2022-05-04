Global air cargo demand dips over Russia-Ukrainian war | The Guardian Nigeria News

Amid the post-pandemic resurgence in air passenger and freight demand, the global sector has recorded a fresh dip with the Russia-Ukrainian crisis triggering a fresh disruption in the air cargo segment.

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) latest market report released yesterday, stated that global demand fell 5.2 per cent as the impacts of economic sanctions on Russia kick in.

Capacity was 1.2 per cent above March 2021 (+2.6 per cent for international operations). While this is in positive territory, it is a significant decline from the 11.2 per cent year-on-year increase in February. Asia and Europe experienced the steepest fall in capacity.

Several factors were noted in the operating environment. The war in Ukraine led to a fall in cargo capacity used to serve Europe as several airlines based in Russia and Ukraine were key cargo players. Sanctions against Russia led to disruptions in manufacturing. And rising oil prices are having a negative economic impact,…