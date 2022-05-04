Intense jostle for market share as telcos delve into retail banking | The Guardian Nigeria News

• MTN targets Q4 for PSB services, Airtel to announce this month

• Banks struggle to retain talents as telcos launch aggressive headhunt

• Telcos broadband control raises fear of unfair competition

• DMBs source viable fintechs for acquisition

A new wave of competition for the retail segment of banking has been activated with MTN and Airtel eyeing a large chunk of the market that has sustained the profitability of many Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) for decades.

The hustle and fierce contest among DMBs and payment platforms for control of retail banking market is already sending jitters through boardrooms of many lenders after leading telcos, MTN and Airtel, were recently granted final approvals to operate mobile money (Momo) Payment Service Banks (PSBs), about six months after they were granted provisional licences.

The authorisation has paved way for them to delve into banking operations with a few non-permissible areas as lending and foreign exchange (FX) operations. The…