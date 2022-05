Johnny Depp’s lawyers have rested their case in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, allowing Heard’s legal team to present the Aquaman actress’s side of the case. It has been 13 days since the defamation trial began and most of Johnny Depp’s testimonies have been heard. Depp is suing 36-year-old Heard, claiming that Heard’s 2018 […]

The post Johnny Depp's Defamation Rested By His Lawyers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper