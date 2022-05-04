Media Advisory: May 6 Digital Press briefing with Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman                                                                                                      | The Guardian Nigeria News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 03, 2022, -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-EVENT: Please join us on Friday, May 6, 2022, for a digital press briefing with Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, who will discuss her current visit to Africa with stops in South Africa, Angola, and Gabon. Deputy Secretary Sherman’s meetings focused on bilateral and regional issues, including enhancing health security, promoting trade and investment between Africa and the United States, reinforcing global and regional security, and addressing the climate crisis. After brief opening remarks, Deputy Secretary Sherman will take questions from participating journalists.

DETAILS:

Speakers: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 Washington, D.C. | 14:00 GMT | 15:00 Libreville | 16:00 Johannesburg

Language: English. Simultaneous Portuguese and French interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: The briefing will be…